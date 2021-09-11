LEIGHTON — Cecil Hayden Morgan, 73, died September 9, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Monday at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.