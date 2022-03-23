RUSSELLVILLE — Cecil Lee Waldrep, 68 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away March 18, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Bro. William Borden officiating. Burial will be in Huff Davis Cemetery.
He was born October 15, 1953, in Colbert County, AL to Dennis and Estelle Waldrep.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis Hatton Waldrep; his brother, Earl Wayne Waldrep; his father and mother-in-law, Virmon and Estelle Hatton; his brothers-in-law, Tony Oleham and Morris Hatton; and his nephew, Terry Lee Dempsey.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Markle (Jim); his siblings, James Waldrep (Trina), Barbie Waldrep Craig, and Dorothy Myrick (Woody); grandchildren, Andrew Hopkins, Alana Smith (Jackson), and Jacob Fortenberry; greatgrandchildren, Hadleigh and Ellie Fuller; his honorary grandchildren, Kyle Frary (Tiffany), Joshua Powell, and Cheyenne Erwin; and a host of brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Hopkins, James Waldrep, Matt Waldrep, Jim Markle, Kyle Frary, and Josh Powell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Woody Myrick and Sonny Honey.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
