TUSCUMBIA — Cecil McGaughy, 66, died February 11, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Akins Funeral home and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cowboy Church of Colbert County. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Crooked Oak Cemetery.

