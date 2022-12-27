FLORENCE — Cecil Henry Mitchell, 92, of Florence, passed away December 25, 2022. He was retired from Allstate Insurance Company.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Bubba Cole.
Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his wife, Adene Mitchell; parents, Henry and Mittie Mitchell; and sister, Frances Fox.
He is survived by his son, Richard Mitchell (Vickie); daughter, Rhonda Haygood (Jim); grandchildren, Craig Mitchell, Carrie McInnis (Jacob), Casey Mitchell, Matthew Haygood (Suzette), and Julie Becker; great grandchildren, Mitchell, Graham, Beau and Eli McInnis, Bentley and Berkley Becker, and Isabel Haygood.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented