RUSSELLVILLE — Cecil O’Neal Freemon, 78, of Russellville, Alabama passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a member of the Russellville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Cecil was born Tuesday, April 14, 1942 and grew up in Belgreen, Alabama. He was in the Class of 1960. Over the years Cecil worked at Reynolds, US Reduction, and was an avid boat mechanic. Once Cecil retired he really found his joy from his grandchildren, his flea marketing, and his garden. He was named the ‘Okra” man.
Cecil is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Taylor Freemon; his children, Robert Freemon (Luree), Randy Freemon (Evonne), Celia Hargett (Doug), Elizabeth Bayless (Henry), and Sherry Keenum (Danny); his grandchildren, Tabatha Renfro, Cliff Frederick, Robby Freemon, Daniel Freemon, Casey Freemon, David Freemon, Brandon Gann, Ashley Crandall, Joe Freemon, Tyler Hargett, Janie Hargett, Lydia Bayless, Ricky Freemon, Autumn Keenum, and Jared Keenum; his 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, Willodean Birkhead (Ronnie), John Freemon (Anna), and Curtis Freemon; sister-in-law, Pat Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Freemon; grandson, Austin Freemon; his parents, Frank and Gertrude Freemon; and sister, Carolyn Brooks.
Due to the concern of other’s health, the family has chosen to hold a private service. The family has requested that the service will be videoed and put on Facebook on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 so everyone can watch it safely.
The family would like to thank all of the extended family, friends, and healthcare workers who have taken such good care of Cecil and his family during this difficult time. The family wanted to give a special thanks to Dr. Brian Fletcher.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
