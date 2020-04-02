ATHENS — Cecilia “Faye” Page of Athens, Alabama died on March 30, 2020. She was born October 31, 1933 to Henry Swann and Blanche (Budden) Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy F. Page; and sisters, Leta Day and Gloria Davis. She is survived by her sister, Lila Barber; children, Tony, Terry, Tim (wife Nancy), and Cecilia (husband Steve Kenney); and grandchildren, Harley, Allison, and Julie Kenney; Sarah and Anna Page. In addition, she has a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Faye loved her God, husband, and family. She loved her home and her church. She was a lifelong member of The Rogersville United Methodist Church. She always cherished her education, cheerleader buddies and high school friends. She was in the 1952 class of Lauderdale County (Go Tigers!)
We would first like to thank her for being a faithful wife, for the sacrifices she made, and the loving care she gave to us. We thank her for being a true friend to her friends, and just being a kind person and faithfully serving the Lord, Jesus Christ. She lived her favorite verse Micah 6:8, doing justly, loving mercy, and walking humbly with her God. She was truly a “blood-bought faithful member of the family,” clinging to that “ol rugged cross” and stands now in Glory, crowned by the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. So thanks be to Him for He is Good!
Her family would also like to thank so, so many people who cared for her and prayed for her in her time of need. We ask that in lieu of flowers or food, please make any donations to Hospice of Limestone County or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family will hold a private service with her nephew, Nolan Clemons, officiating. She will be laid to rest in Warmack Cemetery.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences to the Page family.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
