TUSCUMBIA — Cecelia Gloria Tompkins, 81, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023. Visitation was Monday, June 19th, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service followed in the funeral home chapel. The burial was at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

