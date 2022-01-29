FLORENCE — Celeste Kay Wills, 48, of Florence, was born on October 3, 1973. Celeste was the mother of her two beautiful girls, Brittan Danielle Scott (23) and Palace Isabella Cole (17) and her two spoiled fur-babies Gunner and Finn. She was the daughter of Karen Ward and Gary Wills and bonus-daughter to Doris Wills. She was the sister to Clay Wills (Jamie), Grant Wills (Jessica), and bonus sister to Bridgett Couch Meek (Keith). She was the aunt to Drew Wills (Autumn), Wyatt Wills, Dawson Wills, Garrett Hill, Jenna Hill, Tucker Wills, & Ava Claire Wills.
Celeste passed peacefully in her residence on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Celeste fought a long hard battle with cancer since October 2018 and is finally pain-free.
Arrangements TBA. Please refer to Brittan Danielle Scott on Facebook for updates.
Celeste was a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1991. She also attended UNA for 4 years majoring in primary education.
She was one of the kindest, pure-hearted, and selflessly giving souls you have ever met. She never met a stranger and would let any and every possible person in her heart with open arms. She would be the light in so many people’s paths and never thought twice about giving pure bliss to a stranger by compliments. She always made sure to emit the presence of Jesus with everything she did. She thought the world of all her family, friends, and personable encounters with anyone that was lucky enough to get the experience from Celeste. She was truly a blessing to us all. She fought a great fight, and that was the furthest thing from easy. There’s only a handful of people who could have fought the battle she did & for as long as she did. She always maintained a positive attitude even when undergoing multiple life-altering & extremely harsh chemos.
Celeste was best known for her bargain shopping and turning a dime into a dollar. We can only hope they have shopping up there! She will be greatly missed, but we will all get to meet with her again. Celeste turned her life to the Lord and had extremely strong faith & peace in knowing that she would be going to a better place. She was very excited and beyond ready to be up there with the big man himself.
Celeste was most proud of her two girls. May God be with them and give them peace. She will still be watching over you two, day and night, and be sure to send you yellow butterflies, letting her show she’s there. Make sure to take some trips to the beach for her too, everyone knows that was her favorite.
As Celeste would say, God bless and roll tide.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented