MERCER, TENN. — Cerline Taylor Long, age 86, of Mercer, TN, formerly of Florence, passed away May 13, 2020. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Bynum, at Greenview Memorial Gardens on Sunday, May 17, at noon, with Steven Butler officiating.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Molly Taylor; grandson, Bryan Smith; and brothers, Billy Gene, Richard, and Harold Wayne Taylor.
Survivors include her children, L. H. Smith and Margaret Lee; grandchildren, Lanie, Tony, Amy and Heather Smith and Ian Loar; brother, LeRoy Taylor (Carolyn); sisters, Glenda Johnsey (Roy) and Shirley Wilson (Roy); and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Long was an active member of Maple Springs Baptist Church in Mercer.
She loved singing in the choir and played the organ. She also enjoyed volunteering her time for several community agencies.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Pine Meadows Nursing Home for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
