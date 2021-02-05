FLORENCE — Chad Everett Hanback, 35, died February 1, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. today at Hendrix Chapel Cemetery with Williams Funeral home directing. He was the son of Beverly Hanback. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

