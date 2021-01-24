CLARKSVILLE, TENN. — Chad Lee Alderman, 40, Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Chad was raised in Cherokee, Alabama. He attended Cherokee High School and worked as a pipefitter for 15 years. He loved to hunt and fish and was an all-around outdoorsman. Chad was an avid Alabama fan and loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Kenneth Beasley; grandparents, Peggy and Buddy Ferrell, and Weba Pope; and great-grandparents, Chester and Bernice Ferrell, and Aline Tapp.
Chad is survived by his wife, Melissa Alderman; sons, Noah and Asher Alderman; mother, Debbie Beasley; father, Cary Ferrell; mother-in-law, Kathy Waller; father-in-law, Greg Campbell; sister, Tiffany Dostica (Kyle); sister-in-law, Jenna Waller; and nieces and nephews, Jayden, Carter Lee, Morgan, Brendan, Kaylee, and Bailey.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
