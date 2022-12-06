HAMILTON — Chad Mitchell, 46, died December 4, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday 12 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Cedar Tree Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: Dec. 6, 2022
- South Dakota's Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
- Colorado gay club shooting suspect set to return to court
- Former Florence fire chief says he left due to health issues
- Animal control hands out more than 20 citations in Leighton
- Monday's prep roundup: Baugus, Wayne County get better of Weathers, Loretto
- Labor of love 'just keeps on giving'
- USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor
Most Read
Articles
- Florence retailer closing "in the coming months"
- Sheffield man drowns nears Port of Florence
- Festival of Yule draws hundreds to downtown Tuscumbia
- Developer anticipates Inspiration Landing construction in early 2023
- Woman faces charges after crashes
- Christmas parade season kicks off tonight in the Shoals
- 2 Shoals murderers up for parole this week
- Florence mayor: Perkins no longer fire chief
- Lightning causes downtown Florence power outages
- Animal services takes ownership of 66 dogs in animal cruelty case
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Nancy Douglas Trowbridge
- Florence retailer closing "in the coming months"
- Sheffield man drowns nears Port of Florence
- Lois Willis
- Jessie Smith
- Festival of Yule draws hundreds to downtown Tuscumbia
- Developer anticipates Inspiration Landing construction in early 2023
- Woman faces charges after crashes
- Billy Ray Clemmons
- Jonathan Ray Belew
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Column | More support needed for athletics from UNA administration (3)
- Shoals pastors claim festival promotes paganism (2)
- Offended by pastor's complaint (1)
- After signing with UNA, Wright could get a rare achievement (1)
- US future is greatly diminished (1)
- UNA should not replace Leo (1)
- Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up (1)
- Lotteries for Nov. 7 (1)
- Boston Herald: Musk’s Trump move gives power to the people (1)
- Retail season should be a success (1)
- "Glitch" slows some voters from casting a ballot in Lauderdale Co. (1)
Commented