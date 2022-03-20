MUSCLE SHOALS — We honor and celebrate the life of Chad Willis Taylor of Muscle Shoals, Alabama and are deeply saddened this world has lost a champion of rehabilitation and new beginnings.
Chad, age 50, is survived by his mother, Susan Harrison (Keith); father, Glenn Taylor (Cindy/Tony); sister, Melanie Laird (John); niece, Stella-Rose Laird; uncle, Dale Taylor (Sharon); stepbrother, Adam Harrison and fianceé, Brandy Hughes, (Kyler and Briley). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Mildred Taylor of Russellville, Alabama and L.C. and Beulah Parker of Tuscumbia, Alabama.
Chad went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Chad’s testimony was a gift for countless sufferers. He worked at Tri-County Outreach, a faithful servant and image bearer of Christ who valiantly inspired others with his witness and support. It is because of that we find comfort in knowing “Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints” Psalm 116:15. This world will miss his light but Heaven is more illuminated now.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Monday, March 21, 2022 at Franklin Memory Gardens in Russellville, Alabama. The service will be presided over by Pastor Bill McAdams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to APCBham.org.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
