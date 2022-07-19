FLORENCE — Chadrick Shane Fielder, 46, of Florence, passed away July 15, 2022. Chad was a member of the Church of Christ, and a 1994 graduate of Central High School. He was a devoted Alabama fan. His favorite thing to do was to watch Alabama football with his nephew, Lucas McFall.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dennis Hudgins officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery in Lutts, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
Mr. Fielders was preceded in death by his father, James Lee Fielder; mother, Shirley Pigg; brother, Mike McFall; step-father, Eugene Pigg; grandparents, Clyde and Edna Fielder, and Claude and Golena Bratton.
He is survived by his brothers, Rod and Nick McFall; one niece; and two nephews.
Today we mourn the loss of a beautiful human being, brother, uncle, and a friend. Chad meant more to his family and friends than he ever understood. Our pain is eased a little bit knowing that he is in the arms of his loving mother.
