FLORENCE — Chaplin Robert Morgan Todd McCarther, 69, died December 24, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

