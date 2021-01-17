TUSCUMBIA — Charlene McKinney Hellums, 91, of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Cottage of the Shoals.
Charlene was born January 12, 1930, in the Cedar Creek community. Her early life was spent working alongside her parents and siblings on the family farm. In later years she helped support her family by working at the Red Bay Nursing Home. She was a former member of the Cedar Creek Baptist Church and was currently a member of the Victory Baptist Church, of Muscle Shoals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Hellums; her parents, Webster and Nora McKinney; her sister, Vernell Gentry; and son-in-law, Ted Hester.
She is survived by sons, Rick (Shellie) of Rock Creek community and Mike (Debbie) of the Riverton Rose Trail community; daughter, Joanie Hester of Muscle Shoals; grandchildren, Tanya Hellums, Tellie Hellums, Bradley Franks, and Emilee Scheeeff (Marcel); seven great-grandchildren, Turner Collum, Jordan Collum, Destanee Franks, Dalton Franks, Alexis McCoy, Ariel Thompson and William Scheeff; two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ray McKinney (Betty Sue) and Jack McKinney (Linda).
There will be a family graveside service at Cedar Creek Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Johnston officiating.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Cottage of the Shoals for the care they provided to their mother during her residency.
