RUSSELLVILLE — Charlene Noble Thornton, age 69, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence.
Charlene was a loving and caring woman who was always ready to help someone out. She always worried about others, not herself. She worked for years as a sewing machine operator at HD Lee. She loved cooking and being outside.
The visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, June 02, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 03, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Thornton; son, Jimmy Thornton; grandson, Tye Walter Daily; parents, Walter and Della Noble; and her brothers and sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Penny McGee (husband, Jerry), Pam Thornton; grandchildren, Candi Hester (husband, Josh), Matt Smith (wife, Trish), Corey Clark (husband, Billy), Jamie Taylor (husband, Bradley), Trent Daily, Justin Thornton; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Sophie, Lacey, Jordyn, Alyssa, Aubrey, Ruger, Kaylee; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Trent Daily, Matt Smith, Billy Clark, Bradley Taylor, Josh Hester, Darby Allison and Trevor Allison.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
