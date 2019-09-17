FLORENCE — Charlene Riedout Kilburn, Florence, AL was born September 4, 1927 in Hardin Co., TN, the daughter of the late Roy Edward and Clara Perry Riedout. She married Willie Paul Kilburn, February 2, 1948 and he preceded her in death, May 14, 2013. Mrs. Kilburn, a homemaker and minister’s wife, departed this life Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her son’s home at the age of 92 years, 10 days.
Survivors are son, Kevin Darrell Kilburn, Florence, AL; daughter, Paulette Steele, husband, William Charles Steele, Jr., Granger, IN; grandchildren, William Charles Steele, III, wife, Amy and Ashley Paige Andrews, husband, Tim; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Amelia and Lydia Steele and Emerald and Amethyst Andrews; brothers, James, Coye and Larry Riedout. all of Florence; sister, Shirley Allison, Cypress Inn, TN; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Kilburn was preceded in death by sons, Ricky Lane and Gary Dwayne Kilburn and brothers, Buddy Earl, W.J., Alton and Leroy Riedout.
Services will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Dennis Hanvey officiating. Burial will follow in Lutts Cemetery, Lutts, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Danny Kilburn, William Steele, Ashley Steele Andrews, Johnathon Reece, Greg Allison, Tim Andrews and Bobby Riedout.
