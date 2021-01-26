SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Charlene Robbins Davis was born in Wayne County, Tennessee on October 6, 1934 the daughter of the late Joe and Carrie Murphy Robbins.
She was united in marriage on December 20, 1958 to Nathan Elihue Davis, who preceded his wife in death on July 11, 2005.
Charlene was a resident of Wayne County in her early years, residing in Hardin County for the remainder of her life. She worked as a cook for Gillis Mills School and at the Savannah Manufacturing for many years before retiring to stay home with the children. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, visiting family members, cooking for family and friends and especially loved working in her yard with her many rose bushes and flowers.
She departed this life surrounded by family on January 20, 2021 in Savannah, Tennessee at the age of 86 years, 3 months and 14 days.
Charlene is survived by her daughters, Rita Conaway (Eddy) of Jackson, Tennessee, and Karan Holt (Randy) of Florence, Alabama; much loved grandchildren, Brandon Davis Conaway and Carrie Leigh Holt; stepgrandchild, Jonna Holt; great-grandchildren, Chance Steakley and Trenton Steakley; sisters, Velma Smith of Collinwood, Tennessee, Jewell Holt of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Emma Moore of Florence, Alabama; brother, Thomas Glen (Sonny) Robbins of Iron City, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Selma Newton and Kathleen Foust and two brothers, C.M. Robbins and Waco Robbins.
Private family services were held.
