FLORENCE — Charlene Darby Young, age 73, of Florence, passed away November 21, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother David Highland officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Lutts, TN.
Ms. Young was a registered nurse and worked at several local hospitals. She was a member of Hyde’s Chapel Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son, Dale Hawkins and wife, Jackie; grandchildren, Derek and Kristen Hawkins; brother, Carl Darby and wife, Ann; and Retha Hawkins, who was like a daughter to her.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
