HUNTSVILLE — November 10, 1932 – April 22, 2023 — Charles A. Burns passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the age of 90. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was born in Cayce, Kentucky, “the best place in the world to be from, home of Cayce Jones!” He was a graduate of Murry State University.

