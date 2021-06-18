FLORENCE — Charles A. Quillen died November 19, 2020. Due to the Covid protocols in place at that time there were no services held. The Quillen family will meet at the home place in Cloverdale at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 to celebrate the life of our brother, father, uncle and friend. All glory to God our Father. Greenview Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.

