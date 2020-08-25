FLORENCE — Charles Aaron Hyde, age 87, of Florence, AL passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. There will be a graveside service today, August 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery with burial to follow. Charles was a veteran in the United States Army.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ora Hyde; son, Thomas G. Hyde; brother, W.C. Hyde; and sister, Jean Cook.
Charles is survived by his wife, Martha Hyde of Florence, AL; sons, Charles “Chuck” A. Hyde Jr. (Tonya) of Jackson, TN., Robert L. Hyde (Michelle) of Three Way, TN, David M. Hyde (Robbie) of Auburn, AL; daughter, Nancy Pantone (Joe) of Destin, FL; daughter-in-law, Yukari Hyde of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, David Hyde (Joyce) of Florence, AL; grandchildren, Lyndsie Hughes of Alamo, TN, Charles A. Hyde lll of McLemoreville, TN, Ashley Carter (Gary) of Jackson, TN, Megan Hyde of Three Way, TN, Erika Donato (Alfredo) of Chattanooga, TN, Alan Hyde of Murfreesboro, TN, Jim Hyde (Hailey) of Murfreesboro, TN, Dirk Pantone, Jr. of Denver CO, Katherine Pantone of Atlanta, GA and Mary Grissom Hyde of Auburn, AL; great- grandchild, Noah Carter of Jackson, TN.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tom and Yukari Hyde Global Scholarship Program at UTM and/or to Freed-Hardeman University.
You may sign your online condolences at colbertmemorial.com
Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.
