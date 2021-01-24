LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Charles Allen Lipscomb, 92, died January 21, 2021. Graveside Service is 2 p.m. today in Bethlehem Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. Mr. Lipscomb was an United States Army Veteran.

