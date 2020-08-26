TUSCUMBIA — Charles Allie Speegle, 81, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 27, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Tommy Crowden officiating. Interment will be in Hyde Cemetery.
Charles was a native of Colbert County and was a retired painter with Local 1293. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Virgie Speegle; his wife, Martha Speegle; and his son-in-law, James Church.
He is survived by his children, Chris Speegle (Sherri), Terisa Church, James Speegle (Linda) and Bobby Joe Speegle; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Charles’ grandsons and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Helen Keller Hospital.
