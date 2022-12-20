FLORENCE — Charles Anthony Wadkins, 60, of Florence, AL passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Sonny Watkins; mother, Edith Wadkins and his brother, Jeff Wadkins.
Survivors include his daughter, Aspen Masterson (Grant); granddaughter, Blake; uncles, Gary Johnson, Paul Johnson (Brenda), and Melvin Johnson (Angela); aunts, Selena Duff (David) and Wanda Cole (Jimmy); as well as a host of other family and friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left online at www.colbertmemorial.com
