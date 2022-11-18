FLORENCE — Charles Austin Delano, 82, died November 16, 2022. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park with Greenview Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of Frances Vasser Delano.

