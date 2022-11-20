FLORENCE — Charles Austin Delano, of Florence, AL, was called home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2022 at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness.
Mr. Delano was a native of Florence, AL, a graduate of Waterloo High School, and a member of the Village Baptist Church. He was a retired Instrument Mechanic at Reynolds Metals Company in Sheffield, AL and a member of IBEW Local #558 of Sheffield, AL. He served as Lauderdale County Commissioner and on Listerhill Credit Union’s Board of Directors for several years. He spent his free time raising cattle and on his farm. He loved his family and considered his greatest blessings to be his children and grandchildren who called him “Pop” and “Papa C.
He was preceded in death by in-laws, Johncy and Marie Vasser; father, Levert C. “Buster” Delano; mother, Marie Palmer Delano; sisters, Frances Delano and Gail Fischer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Vasser Delano; son, Chris (Sandi) Delano of Killen; daughters, Anita (Tim) Holcombe of Florence and Joy (Dexter) Smith of Anderson, SC; grandson, Tyler (Delena) Delano of Harvest, AL; granddaughters, Lindsay (Anthony) Privette of Anderson, SC, and Macy (Darby) Gooch of Florence, AL.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial in Florence with Brother Larry Smart officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chris Delano, Tim Holcombe, Dexter Smith, Anthony Privette, Tyler Delano, and Darby Gooch. Honorary pallbearers will be James Palmer, Jamie Palmer, and Brad Palmer.
