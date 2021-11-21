FLORENCE
Charles E. Bone, 75, of Florence, passed away November 19, 2021, at his residence. He was a retired Lt. Col. with the U.S. Army; and a retired educator, school teacher and principal in Colbert County.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Frank Richey officiating.
Mr. Bone was preceded in death by his parents, Comer and Carrie Bone; brother, C.O. “Oliver” Bone, Jr.; and infant twin brother.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Hubler Bone; son, Christopher Bone; daughter, Samantha Strickland (Robert); brother-in-law, Norman Hubler; one grandchild, Matthew Strickland; and nieces, Amanda Bone Sharp (Mark) and Mary Jane Bone Snoddy (Max).
Pallbearers will be Matthew Strickland, Robert Strickland, Norman Hubler, Joe Williams, Frank Richey, and Russell Belew.
