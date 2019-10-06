KILLEN — Charles Ray Bradford, age 86 of Killen, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Paul Williams officiating. Interment at Pettus Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Bertie Bradford; sons, Timothy and Steve Bradford; daughter, Pamela Bradford; brothers, James and Robert Bradford; and grandson, Ryne Bradford.
Survivors include his wife, Henrietta Bradford; son, Greg Bradford of Russellville; stepsons, Randy Fulks and Kerry (Lisa) Fulks; brothers, Jerry Bradford and Jackie Bradford; grandson Nick Bradford; step-grandchildren, Lindsey, Dustin and Jeremy Fulks; step-daughter-in-law, Lisa Fulks; several nieces and nephews; and his boxer Bo, whom he loved dearly.
Commented