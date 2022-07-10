FORMERLY OF RUSSELLVILLE — Charles (Chuck) Raymond Bray, 66, formerly of Russellville, Alabama passed away on Friday, 1 July 2022, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was born in Victorville, California to Charles and Lillian Bray, on 20 February 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Chenevert Bray; his children, Christine Clem (Mark), Jamie Pogue (Daniel); grandchildren, Anna Clem, Savannah Bray, Jacqueline Bray, Victoria Bray, Maddie Bray; his brother, Johnny W. Bray (Jane); sister, JoAnn Smith (Mike); sister, Mary Alice Martindale (Rob); and numerous nephews and nieces.
In March 2022 he married Janet Chenevert and acquired bonus children, Cheyanne Clark (Jordan) and bonus grandchildren, Gatlin Clark, and Cooper Clark.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles W. Bray and Lillian M. Williams Bray, both of Russellville and buried at Franklin Memory Gardens.
Chuck proudly served his country for twenty years in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and then attended the University of North Alabama, graduating with a degree in Media/Photography in 1998. He would later open a studio in Iuka, Mississippi until his second retirement. Chuck enjoyed many hobbies to include photography, marksmanship, cars, and motorcycles.
The visitation will be 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral following at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Phil Kimbrough will officiate the service. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens with military honors.
The pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Aaron Martindale, Mark Clem, Jeremy Stewart, Jason Bray, and Jordan Clark.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.