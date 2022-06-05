RUSSELLVILLE
On June 2, 2022, Charles “Charlie” Britnell, age 91, of Russellville left for his Heavenly Home, to rejoin his beautiful bride Sweet Sue.
He was a Church of Christ minister for 75 plus years. He was passionate for his God and lived for his Lord. Charlie was also loved as an educator for most of his life, serving as Head Master of Jefferson Christian Academy, President of Northwest Alabama Jr. College & Shoals Community College, Alabama State Legislature with one term in the State Senate and two terms in the House of Representatives. He was a teacher in K-12 all over Franklin County Alabama as well as a prominent leader in 4-H.
Charlie is survived by his children, Charles “Chuck” Britnell Jr., Alan Dale Britnell (Judy), Sharon Sue Britnell Steien (Ottie), Tammie Lynn Britnell Nix (Curtis); grandchildren, Misty Hooper (Bobby Gene), Jessica Beasley (TJ), Alisha Britnell, Ben Britnell, Laura Kee (Ryan), Marie Jenkins, Luke Britnell (Jade), Rachel Giles (Jake), Peter Steien (Ashley), Devin Nix, Ashley Palmer (Brent), Elizabeth Montgomery (Matt); great-grandchildren, Bo and Kaylee Hooper, Alana and Tyler Kee, Lorianna and Jessie Jenkins, Briley and Kendale Palmer, Charlie Sue and Jack Montgomery and Ollie and Addie Nix, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, sweet Sue Andrews Britnell; parents, Jesse and Alta Britnell; brothers, Elmer and Eugene Britnell; sisters, Annie Patton, Mae Davis; grandson Andrew Nix; great-granddaughters, Katlynn Palmer and Megan Gooch.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Bro. Larry Kilpatrick will officiate. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
