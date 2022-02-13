MUSCLE SHOALS — Charles Timothy Brown, 60, of Muscle Shoals, passed away February 11, 2022 at his residence.
Visitation will be Monday, February 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m., in Greenview Memorial Park with Jerry Crowden officiating.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lemuel and Dorothy Alice Brown; brother, Johnny Michael Brown; and brother-in-law, Waymon Wilkinson.
He is survived by his wife, DruAnne Jackson Brown of Muscle Shoals; sons, Mark Brown of Decatur, and Caleb Brown of Birmingham, AL; daughter, BriAnna Jackson (A.J.) of Florence; brothers, Jack Brown (Kathy) of Sheffield, Joey, Stevie and Jimmy Brown all of Tuscumbia; sisters, Linda Wilkinson of Littleville, JoAlice Irons of Tuscumbia, and Betty Tank (Bo) of Tuscumbia; grandchildren, McKellen and Madiland Brown of Trinity, AL.; and his best friend and partner in crime, Scruffy.
Pallbearers will be Antonio “AJ” Lewis, Mikey Malone, Jr., Charles Gautney, Johnathan Scogin, Bobby Borden, Jeffery Adams, and Kenneth Jackson.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
