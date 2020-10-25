LAWRENCEBURG — Charles Bruce Landtroop Sr., 70, died October 23, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at New Prospect Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the church, with burial in Mars Hill Cemetery. He was retired from Lawrenceburg Utilities System.

