FLORENCE — Charles Buford Robinson, 89, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Visitation will be today, May 14, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at New Hope Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 P.M. with Ben Siegel and Barry Jacobs officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Charles was a native of Metarie, Louisiana and longtime resident of Florence. Mr. Robinson served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Reynolds Metals. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Lois Robinson; brother, Lester Robinson; sister, Betty Robinson Dubuc.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Aileen McGee Robinson; children, Janice Smith (Lawrence), Doug Robinson (Jane), Don Robinson (Diane), Dale Robinson (Lisa) and David Robinson( Keyna); grandchildren, Karen Jacobs (Barry), Ryan Smith (Lindsey), Adam Smith (Trish), Mark Smith (Emily), Rachel Robinson, Scarlett Robinson, Sara Lipscomb (Jason), Daniel Robinson (Chelsea), Katherine Glass (Tyler), Wade Robinson, Rebecca Risner, Kim Myrick (Andrew), Laura Robinson; great-grandchildren, Seth and Anna Jacobs, Wyatt Smith, Levi and Owen Smith, Tristan, Trinity and Trevor Thornton, Sam and Maylee Robinson, Addison and Emma Risner, Amber and Logan Myrick.
Pallbearers will be Adam Smith, Mark Smith, Daniel Robinson, Wade Robinson, Ryan Smith, Jason Lipscomb, Andrew Myrick and Tyler Glass.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Cemetery Fund or North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
