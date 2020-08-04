CHEROKEE — Charles Burns, 96, died August 2, 2020. Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka, MS will announce arrangements.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.