TUSCUMBIA — Charles Edward Carmack, 87, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, died Friday, December 25, 2020. There will be a graveside service today, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Guy Cemetery with Ed White officiating.
Mr. Carmack was a veteran of the Korean War and a member of Chapel Hill Church of Christ.
He is survived by his son, Mickey Carmack; daughters, Gail Agee (Roger), Barbara Kimbrough, and Janet Johnson (Bobby); nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Scotty Carmack, C.B. Carmack, Davy Kimbrough, Bryson Carmack, Lucas Carmack, and Brent Johnson.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Keller Landing and the Helen Keller Hospital Covid Unit.
