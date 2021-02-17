MUSCLE SHOALS — Charles “Chuck” Gresham, 60, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, February 19, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Troy Fisher officiating. Interment will be in Hard Shell Cemetery, Town Creek.
Chuck was retired from TVA as a heavy equipment foreman. He was an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Gresham; and his grandparents.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Deedra Gresham; sons, Bo Gresham (Amy), Jason Willingham (Erin), and David Willingham; mother, Betty Gresham; brothers, Ken Gresham (Jean Ann) and Danny Gresham (Jennifer); grandchildren, Ambri Gresham, Ashlyn Gresham, Sean Parker Willingham, Lilly Willingham, and Peyton Willingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Don Wilcoxson, Ray Grissom, Jackie Bates, Dewayne Smith, Dewayne Greenhill, Jim Piefer, Aron Cole, and Steve Hipps. Bob Bunell and the Brooks High School Fishing Team will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and nurses at North Alabama Medical Center, especially Ashley and Valerie and the 5500 wing.
