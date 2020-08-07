TUSCUMBIA — Charles “Chuck” Hannig, age 73, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. with military honors at 3:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Chuck was a native of Chicago, Illinois. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 63, in Sheffield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Hannig; mother, Alice Hannig Naples; brother, Art Hannig; sister, Millie Doss; and grandbabies, Jonathan, Gabriel, and Elijah Speegle.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Glenda Hannig; children, Bob Hannig of Tennessee, Dan Hannig of Wisconsin, Randy Hannig of Kentucky, and Tommy Speegle, Eddie Speegle, James Speegle and Kenny Speegle all of Alabama; brother, Edward Hannig of Texas; sister, Mickey Mansell of Florida; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and his faithful companion, ZZ.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disabled American Veterans in Sheffield, Alabama Chapter 63.
