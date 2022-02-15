LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Charles Clifford Sharp, age 84 of Loretto, TN, passed away Sunday February 13, 2022 at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a veteran of the United States Air Force, retired from Wise, and a member of Greens Chapel United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Rickey Green will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are two sons, Anthony Sharp (Elizabeth), Loretto, TN, and Rodney Sharp (Marilyn), Loretto, TN; three daughters, Tessa Trego (Butch), McKinney, TX, April Allen (Mickey), Lexington, AL, Gail Box (Terrell), Westpoint, TN; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Price and Lizzie Gray Sharp; wife, Pearl Oliver Sharp; daughter, Janice Sharp; brothers, Coleman and Kenneth Sharp.
