MUSCLE SHOALS — Charles Coburn Terry, 61, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, March 11, from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel.
Charles was a lifelong resident of Colbert County and worked as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dyar and Belle Terry; son, James Terry; and brothers, Henderson and David Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Terry; children, Ginny Johnson, Gina Williams (Floyd), Robert Frost, Jr. (Tonya), Lee Frost, and Chris Frost; sister, Pearl Dean Terry; sixteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
