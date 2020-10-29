KILLEN — Charles Edward Collier, 83, of Killen, AL, passed away October 26, 2020, after an extended illness. Mr. Collier was a retired Operator at Reynolds Aluminum Company and a member of Antioch Church of Christ.
Charles is survived by his wife, Joyce Scott Collier; sons, Jimmy Collier (Phyllis) and Johnny Collier (Rene); daughter, Teresa Dean (Donald); stepdaughters, Cindy Rich, Alice Robbins and Norma Comer; sisters, Evelyn Cureton and Barbara Killen; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Collier and Regina Beyke Collier and first wife, Edna Josephine Holden Collier.
There will be a private graveside service for Charles at Antioch Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
