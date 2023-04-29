F.4.29.23 Charles Cromwell.jpg
FLORENCE — Charles “Charlie” Leon Cromwell, 83, of Florence, passed away, Friday April 28, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, May 1, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be at Rhodesville cemetery.

