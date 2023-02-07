HUNTSVILLE — Charles David Lewey, 61, Huntsville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 8, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Larry Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

