FLORENCE — Charles David Stowe, 78 of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a self-employed electrician/ mechanic.
Visitation will be Monday, November 15, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Kevin Smith officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mr. Stowe was preceded in death by his father, Leland Stowe; mother, Bessie Franks Stowe; brother, Joe Stowe; sister, Joann Stowe; and nephew, Shane Stowe. He is survived by his wife, Marie Franks Stowe; daughters, Charlotte Barrier and Connie Stowe; son, Seth Keeton; grandchildren, Amy Barrier Taylor and Kyle Behel; great-grandchildren, Mollie Wood, Jake Wood, and Andie Taylor.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
