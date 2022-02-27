WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Charles David Turley, 87, died February 22, 2022. Visitation will be today from noon until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Mary Turley.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.