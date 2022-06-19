PONOTOC, MISSISSIPPI — Charles Arthur Deaton, 67, died Friday, June 17, 2022. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 21, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

