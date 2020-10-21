TUSCUMBIA
Charles Delano Cooner, 83, of Tuscumbia died October 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Visitation was at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, Tuesday, October 20 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The funeral followed in the funeral home chapel. The family gathered for a graveside service at New Prospect Baptist Church, Jasper, Alabama. Brother Greg Beasley officiated.
Charles is survived by his wife of 15 years, Shelia; daughters, Michele (Roger) Estrada, Tammy (Willis) Lyman, Donna Handley, Christine German; grandchildren, Brendan (Danielle) Estrada, Jared Estrada, Alan (Courtney) Hicks, Kevin Hicks, Scott (Jess) Lyman, Megan Lyman, Alena Handley, Justin Handley, and Max German; sister, Geneva (Walter) Polk; stepchildren, Debbie (Rob) Crawford, Donna (Jimmy) Arnold, Samuel (Cindy) Johnson III; five great-grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, and 14 step-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was an active member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He was a Navy veteran where he was part of Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica in 1956-1957. He worked as a journeyman painter and was a member of the Local Union 1293. He loved spending time with his family, deep sea fishing, and actively serving his community volunteering in many forms. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Cooner; parents, Grady and Thelma Cooner; brothers, John Mathew (Joyce) Cooner and Kenneth (Derotha) Cooner; and stepson, Steven Johnson.
Pallbearers were Wayne Jeffreys, Mark Handley, Charlie Campbell, Larry Allen, Edgar “Buster” Burgess, and Frankie LeBoone.
Honorary pallbearers were Justin Arnold, Perry Cross, Jimmy Arnold, and James Green.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alena Handley, his granddaughter, for taking faithful loving care of her papa. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Reba Newell for taking such great care of our husband, father, and papa. A special thank you to Samuel Johnson III, whom he loved as a son, for being there and the support during his final days. Another special thank you to Frankie LeBoone for being a great mentor and faithful friend during this journey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Valley Grove Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.
