FLORENCE — Charles Dewayne Massengale, 84, of Florence, passed away August 23, 2019. He was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church, Ordained Deacon, and a member of the Electrical Workers Local No. 558. He was a wonderful loving, caring, husband, dad and granddad; our wonderful Poppa Chuck. We will always cherish our many memories and love you forever. Mr. Massengale proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Visitation was Monday, August 26, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service began at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Trey Mitchell and Chad Hess officiating. Burial followed in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Massengale was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Juanita Massengale.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Lane Phillips Massengale; daughters, Renee Richardson (Randy) and Lori Mitchell (Mike); brother, Rob Massengale (Bonetha); sister, Deloris Beshears, all of Florence; grandchildren, Ryan Richardson (Brittney), Adam Richardson (Amy), Trey Mitchell (Ashley) and Katelyn Mitchell; and greatgrandchildren, Austin, Lane, Seth, Sawyer, Oliver and Mae Richardson, and baby Mitchell due December 25th.
Pallbearers were Ryan Richardson, Adam Richardson, Trey Mitchell, Austin Richardson, Lane Richardson, Rob Massengale, Drew Womble and Ferrin Bayles.
Honorary pallbearers were Hal Phillips, Don Phillips, Jonathan Phillips, Terry Holliday, David House, Bobby Jones, Jerry Patrick, Tommy Patterson, Gary Green and Jordan Stutts.
Memorials may be made to Underwood Baptist College Ministry.
