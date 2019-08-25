FLORENCE — Charles Dewayne Massengale, 84, of Florence, passed away August 23, 2019. He was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church, Ordained Deacon, and a member of the Electrical Workers Local #558. He was a wonderful loving, caring, husband, dad and granddad; our wonderful Poppa Chuck. We will always cherish our many memories and love you forever.
Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Trey Mitchell and Chad Hess officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Massengale was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Juanita Massengale.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Lane Phillips Massengale of Florence; daughters, Renee Richardson (Randy), and Lori Mitchell (Mike); brother, Rob Massengale (Bonetha); sister, Deloris Beshears all of Florence; grandchildren, Ryan Richardson (Brittney), Adam Richardson (Amy), Trey Mitchell (Ashley), and Katelyn Mitchell; and great grandchildren, Austin, Lane, Seth, Sawyer, Oliver, and Mae Richardson, and baby Mitchell due December 25th.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Richardson, Adam Richardson, Trey Mitchell, Austin Richardson, Lane Richardson, Rob Massengale, Drew Womble, and Ferrin Bayles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hal Phillips, Don Phillips, Jonathan Phillips, Terry Holliday, David House, Bobby Jones, Jerry Patrick, Tommy Patterson, Gary Green, and Jordan Stutts.
